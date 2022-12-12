Cole caught his only target for 11 yards in Thursday's 17-16 loss to the Rams.

Cole's lack of productivity continued as the Raiders' entire passing game struggled against the Rams, with quarterback Derek Carr completing just 11 of 20 pass attempts for 137 yards to go along with a pair of interceptions. Cole's offensive snap count could decrease dramatically Week 15 against the Patriots if fellow slot receiver Hunter Renfrow (oblique) manages to return from injured reserve.