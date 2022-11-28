Cole caught two passes on as many targets for 12 yards in Sunday's 40-34 overtime win over the Seahawks. He also returned three punts for 11 yards.

Cole continues to see a healthy offensive snap count in the Raiders' slot role with Hunter Renfrow (oblique) sidelined on injured reserve, but Cole's increased playing time has translated to just three catches for 33 yards on six targets over the past three weeks. Renfrow isn't eligible to return until Week 14, so Cole figures to remain directly behind fellow wide receivers Davante Adams and Mack Hollins when the Chargers travel to Las Vegas this week.