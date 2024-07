The Raiders signed Doss to a contract Wednesday.

Doss has spent much of the last three years on the practice squads of multiple teams, though he did appear in five regular-season games with the Chargers in 2023, registering six catches on 13 targets for 33 yards. He will join the Raiders' 90-man training camp roster in hopes of securing a spot on the wide receiver depth chart following the retirement of Michael Gallup.