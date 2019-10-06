Doss is a candidate for extra targets in Sunday's Week 5 tilt against the Bears in London with fellow wideouts Tyrell Williams (foot), J.J. Nelson (knee) and Dwayne Harris (ankle) all declared inactive for the contest.

The rookie from UC Davis has seen just one target on the season, but he's in line for a bigger role across the pond Sunday as a result of the multiple absences at wideout. Doss is likely to work as a No. 3 option behind Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis versus a formidable Bears defense.