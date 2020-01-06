Doss, who was a healthy scratch for the Raiders' last two games, finishes the 2019 campaign with 11 receptions for 133 yards on 14 targets in eight contests.

Doss caught a collective five passes for 54 yards while logging at least 28 offensive snaps in each game from Week 13 to Week 15, but he was somewhat surprisingly demoted to inactive status against the Chargers and Broncos to end the season on a sour note. The undrafted rookie could be a practice squad candidate in 2020, although Oakland still has question marks at receiver behind Tyrell Williams (foot) and Hunter Renfrow.