Raiders' Keelan Doss: Gathers 11 receptions as undrafted rookie
Doss, who was a healthy scratch for the Raiders' last two games, finishes the 2019 campaign with 11 receptions for 133 yards on 14 targets in eight contests.
Doss caught a collective five passes for 54 yards while logging at least 28 offensive snaps in each game from Week 13 to Week 15, but he was somewhat surprisingly demoted to inactive status against the Chargers and Broncos to end the season on a sour note. The undrafted rookie could be a practice squad candidate in 2020, although Oakland still has question marks at receiver behind Tyrell Williams (foot) and Hunter Renfrow.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC North review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC North.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge divisional lineups
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
NFL Playoff Challenge lineups and picks
Predictive data engineer Mike McClure has revealed his lineups for the NFL Playoff Challenge.
-
Playoff challenge rankings
Get ready for your NFL playoff Fantasy challenges with Jamey Eisenberg's rankings for each...
-
Injury Report: Wild Card Round
As you get ready for Wild Card weekend playoff challenges, make sure you're up to date on the...
-
Harry-Brown comparisons haunt NE
An uncomfortable N'Keal Harry-A.J. Brown comparison is one of the interesting storylines in...