Raiders' Keelan Doss: Gets long look in preseason finale

Doss had six catches (12 targets) for 63 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.

Doss is currently fighting for one of the Raiders' final spots on the 53-man roster after a strong showing this preseason. The undrafted rookie had an up-and-down final showcase, only hauling in half of his intended targets (although not all incompletions were his fault). Doss has size (6-foot-3) and athleticism at the wideout position, but he is unlikely to see much action early in the season, assuming he is able to squeeze his way onto the active roster this weekend.

Our Latest Stories
  • jameis.jpg

    Fantasy football sleepers: Get Duke

    SportsLine simulated the 2019 NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy football...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    QB Tiers 7.0

    With the preseason almost over, the quarterback tiers and strategies have taken shape. Dave...

  • NFL: Detroit Lions at Oakland Raiders

    RB Tiers 7.0

    How many running backs are too many? Where is the best value? Should running backs be ignored...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 7.0

    Last year was one of the best for wide receivers in recent memory. Will 2019 see a repeat?...

  • matt-ryan-1400.jpg

    TE Tiers 7.0

    You can get a big edge on your competition by taking an elite tight end early. Is it worth...

  • darren-waller-1400.jpg

    Deep sleeper Fantasy picks

    Dave Richard combs through preseason games and NFL rosters every summer to find the deep sleepers...