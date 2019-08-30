Raiders' Keelan Doss: Gets long look in preseason finale

Doss had six catches (12 targets) for 63 yards in Thursday's preseason finale against the Seahawks.

Doss is currently fighting for one of the Raiders' final spots on the 53-man roster after a strong showing this preseason. The undrafted rookie had an up-and-down final showcase, only hauling in half of his intended targets (although not all incompletions were his fault). Doss has size (6-foot-3) and athleticism at the wideout position, but he is unlikely to see much action early in the season, assuming he is able to squeeze his way onto the active roster this weekend.