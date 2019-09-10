Doss (coach's decision) won't play in Monday's home contest against the Broncos.

Doss didn't have an injury heading into the game, so he will be a healthy scratch for his first regular season NFL game. The born and raised Oakland product will hope to get the call for Week 2, but in the meantime, Ryan Grant and Dwayne Harris will occupy the depth roles for Monday's showdown.

