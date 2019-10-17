Raiders' Keelan Doss: Likely to start Week 7
Doss is expected to see regular snaps in three-receiver sets alongside Hunter Renfrow and Trevor Davis in Sunday's game against the Packers, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
With coach Jon Gruden relaying Wednesday that Tyrell Williams (foot) is dealing with plantar fasciitis, the Raiders are likely to remain without their top wideout coming off a Week 6 bye. Williams' expected absence leaves the door open for Doss -- who played 55 percent of the offensive snaps in the Week 5 win over Chicago -- to continue seeing ample work, though Tafur notes that newcomer Zay Jones and the recently re-signed Marcell Ateman should also see time at receiver. None of the Oakland depth receivers represent high-percentage fantasy options, as tight end Darren Waller and running back Josh Jacobs are locked in as the Raiders' clear top two skill-position players and should see the largest shares of the overall offensive touches.
