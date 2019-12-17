Doss caught one of two targets in Sunday's 20-16 loss to the Raiders.

Doss played 35 offensive snaps -- his highest workload since Week 5 -- since Hunter Renfrow (ribs) was out of the lineup. Doss -- an undrafted rookie -- has produced just 11 receptions for 133 yards over eight games this season, and he figures to lose reps in Week 16 against the Chargers with Renfrow expected to return.