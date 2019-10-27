Doss (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Texans.

With Tyrell Williams (foot) back in action Sunday, Doss will lose the active status he'd enjoyed in every other game this season. Doss' status is somewhat surprising given he'd performed well in a Week 7 loss to the Packers (3-54-0 on five targets), but recent trade acquisition Zay Jones' active status appears to have played a part in bumping Doss from the game-day roster.

