Doss caught three of five targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.

After seeing the field on the majority of offensive snaps in Week 5's matchup against the Bears, Doss was Oakland's leading wide receiver during Sunday's contest against Green Bay. All things considered, he did well -- contributing with a big 31-yard gain in the first quarter. He faded down the stretch, however, with just one target in the final 42 minutes of Sunday's game. Where he goes from here is unclear with Tyrell Williams (foot) out of commission and Zay Jones working his way into action, but it'd probably be wise to look before you leap with Doss.