Raiders' Keelan Doss: Reels in three catches in loss
Doss caught three of five targets for 54 yards during Sunday's 42-24 loss to the Packers.
After seeing the field on the majority of offensive snaps in Week 5's matchup against the Bears, Doss was Oakland's leading wide receiver during Sunday's contest against Green Bay. All things considered, he did well -- contributing with a big 31-yard gain in the first quarter. He faded down the stretch, however, with just one target in the final 42 minutes of Sunday's game. Where he goes from here is unclear with Tyrell Williams (foot) out of commission and Zay Jones working his way into action, but it'd probably be wise to look before you leap with Doss.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 7 Injuries: Ryan, Thielen, more
More key injuries are marring Week 7 Sunday. Here's the likely impact heading into Week 8.
-
Week 7 Injuries: Kamara out; Who's in?
There's no shortage of big injury news to catch up on ahead of Sunday's action. Here's the...
-
DFS: Lineups, contrarian players
Heath Cummings gives his top plays and contrarian lineups for Week 7.
-
RB Preview: Replacing Kamara
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 7 including what you should...
-
Week 7 PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Rankings: Bail on Rams O?
It's been a frustrating start for some of the biggest names in Fantasy. Our experts take stock...