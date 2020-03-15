Raiders' Keelan Doss: Remaining with Raiders
Doss was tendered a contract by the Raiders on Friday, Jerry McDonald of The San Jose Mercury News reports.
The 23-year-old caught 11 passes for 133 yards as an undrafted rookie in 2019, so it's not a major surprise to see the team tender him a contract as an exclusive rights free agent. Doss figures to be a practice-squad candidate while fighting for a roster spot in training camp.
