Doss is active, and will play in Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

Doss was a healthy scratch for Monday's game against the Broncos, but as evidenced by this news, will make his NFL debut Sunday. It's unclear what sort of role the Oakland-born product will have in the offense, but behind Tyrell Williams, the receiving core is quite unproven.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories