Raiders' Keelan Doss: Staying in Vegas
Doss signed a reserve/future contract with the Raiders on Tuesday.
Doss spent the majority of the season on the Raiders' practice squad, but only was on the active roster for one contest -- playing three offensive snaps in the game.
