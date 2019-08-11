Raiders' Keelan Doss: TD provides second-half cushion
Doss registered two receptions for nine yards, including a three-yard touchdown catch during Saturday's 14-3 win against the Rams.
The undrafted free agent out of UC Davis made an impact in his very first NFL appearance, securing a Nathan Peterman touchdown pass that helped provide Oakland with a two-possesion lead early in the third quarter. With J.J. Nelson, Marcell Ateman, Keon Hatcher and Ryan Grant pushing for backup jobs in the Raiders receiving corps, Doss is likely on the outside looking in when it comes to locking down a Week 1 roster spot. But continued scoring production only aids his ability to make a Cinderella run to a backup role, if not at least help him make enough of an impression to secure a job on the practice squad.
