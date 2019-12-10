Doss caught three passes on as many targets for 26 yards in Sunday's 42-21 loss to the Titans.

Doss tied his season high with three receptions in Week 14, but quarterback Derek Carr continues to favor his tight ends and running backs in the aerial attack. Doss' snap count could take a hit in Week 15 against the Jaguars if fellow receiver Hunter Renfrow (ribs) is able to return.