Doss (coach's decision) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Myles Simmons of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

This news is somewhat surprising given the fact that Doss has been active in the passing game, nabbing five of six targets for 54 yards in his past three games. With the undrafted rookie sidelined, look for an uptick in depth snaps for Rico Gafford and Marcell Ateman.