Nixon (hip) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Chiefs.

The 23-year-old has been scarcely featured on the defensive side for Las Vegas, fielding only 11 defensive snaps on the year heading into Sunday's contest. Nixon had registered 18 yards on his lone kick-return attempt against Kansas City, but the Raiders will now be left with Jalen Richard and Henry Ruggs to pick up the slack in that department.