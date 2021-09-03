Nixon (leg) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Nixon suffered a leg injury during camp and will open the season on the reserve list. The second-year UDFA will be eligible to return after missing the first three games of the year.
Nixon (leg) was placed on injured reserve Thursday.
Nixon suffered a leg injury during camp and will open the season on the reserve list. The second-year UDFA will be eligible to return after missing the first three games of the year.
Compete to win the free $100,000 weekly jackpot or start a football picks pool now.Play Now