McGill (foot) isn't listed on the Raiders' injury report heading into Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

The foot injury limited McGill's participation during Wednesday's practice, but he was upgraded to a full participant Thursday and Friday and looks like he'll be an option for the Raiders in Week 5. McGill has appeared in one game this season -- the team's Week 3 loss to the Redskins -- logging all 27 of his snaps on special teams.