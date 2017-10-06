Play

McGill (foot) isn't listed on the Raiders' injury report heading into Sunday's matchup with the Ravens.

The foot injury limited McGill's participation during Wednesday's practice, but he was upgraded to a full participant Thursday and Friday and looks like he'll be an option for the Raiders in Week 5. McGill has appeared in one game this season -- the team's Week 3 loss to the Redskins -- logging all 27 of his snaps on special teams.

