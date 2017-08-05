McGill (foot) suffered a Jones fracture Saturday and will require surgery, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

McGill may not be out the entire season, but he should miss a signficant amount of time. His absence is a blow to the Raiders' special-teams unit, not to mention their their depth in the secondary.

