McGill showed up to practice with a boot on his right foot, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

McGill wasn't in line to start anyways since Karl Joseph and Reggie Nelson still in the lineup, but this still isn't a good sign. It's still up in the air about how serious the injury is, so check back for updates as training camp progresses.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories