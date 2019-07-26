Raiders' Keith Smith: Placed on NFI list
Smith (knee) was placed on the Raiders' Non-Football Injury list Friday, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Smith underwent surgery on his meniscus Wednesday after suffering an injury during a private workout. The 27-year-old is expected to be sidelined for multiple weeks and it's uncertain if he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
