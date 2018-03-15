Raiders' Keith Smith: Signs with Raiders
Smith signed a two-year, $4.2 million contract with the Raiders on Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Smith heads out to Oakland on a big raise after spending his first fours seasons in Dallas. He has eight receptions for 46 yards over the past two seasons but could potentially see an expanded role on offense in his new home.
