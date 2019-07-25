Raiders' Keith Smith: Undergoes successful surgery
Smith (knee) underwent successful surgery on his meniscus Wednesday, Jimmy Durkin of the East Bay Times reports.
Smith is expected to remain sidelined for multiple weeks, but there doesn't seem to be much concern that he'll miss out on any regular-season action. The fullback plays a key role in Oakland's offense as a blocker and special-teams contributor.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Picking No. 6 in PPR
Go safe or go risky in Round 1? What about a tight end in Round 2? Dave Richard shows you how...
-
Picking No. 7 in PPR
A balanced, patient approach is required if you draw a draft slot in the middle of the dra...
-
Picking No. 8 in PPR
After the top four running backs are gone, there are several ways to navigate a pick in the...
-
Picking No. 9 in PPR
Jamey Eisenberg shows you how to build a team picking at No. 9 overall in PPR.
-
Picking No. 10 in PPR
It's nice to pick two players from the top 15, but what happens when a plan falls apart? Dave...
-
Picking No. 11 in PPR
With the Tyreek Hill news, Heath Cummings says starting with two wide receivers is very appealing...