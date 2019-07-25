Smith (knee) underwent successful surgery on his meniscus Wednesday, Jimmy Durkin of the East Bay Times reports.

Smith is expected to remain sidelined for multiple weeks, but there doesn't seem to be much concern that he'll miss out on any regular-season action. The fullback plays a key role in Oakland's offense as a blocker and special-teams contributor.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • deandre-hopkins-qb-texans-08-04-17.jpg

    Picking No. 6 in PPR

    Go safe or go risky in Round 1? What about a tight end in Round 2? Dave Richard shows you how...

  • ezekiel-elliott-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 7 in PPR

    A balanced, patient approach is required if you draw a draft slot in the middle of the dra...

  • david-johnson-7-1400.jpg

    Picking No. 8 in PPR

    After the top four running backs are gone, there are several ways to navigate a pick in the...