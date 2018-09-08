Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Absent from injury report
Osemele (back) is absent from the Raiders' injury report Saturday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Osemele was also able to participate fully in Thursday's practice. All signs point towards Osemele suiting up at the left guard position for the Raiders' season opener against the Rams on Monday.
