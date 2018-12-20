Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Could play Monday
Coach Jon Gruden said Thursday that he's "feeling a little more optimistic" that Osemele (toe) will suit up against the Broncos in Week 16, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
This is about as vague as health updates get, but it does lend some optimism towards Osemele's chances of playing Monday versus Denver. The starting left guard has missed the last two games due to a lingering toe injury. Osemele's participation in practice Friday and Saturday will warrant monitoring.
