Osemele is nursing a toe injury and did not practice Wednesday, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

The severity of the toe issue is not yet understood. Osemele will have the Raiders' final practice sessions of the week to prove he's capable of playing in Sunday's game against the Bengals. If he can't go, look for Denver Kirkland to slide into the starting left guard spot.

More News
Our Latest Stories