Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Doubtful for Sunday
Osemele (knee) is considered doubtful for Sunday's game against the Seahawks, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.
Osemele was inactive for last Sunday's game against the Chargers and did not practice Wednesday and Thursday. Jon Feliciano should continue to fill in at left guard for the Raiders once Osemele is ultimately ruled out.
