Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Downgraded to out
Osemele (toe) was downgraded from questionable to out for Sunday's contest against the Bengals, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Osemele was originally deemed questionable, even after sitting out of practice all week. In his place, Chaz Green is expected to start and see his first offensive snaps of the season.
