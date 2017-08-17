Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Dressed for Wednesday's practice
Osemele (hand) was dressed for practice Wednesday but participated in a limited fashion, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.
Osemele is still nursing a sore hand, but it appears as though the Raiders are easing the left guard back into training camp. Expect the team to reaming cautious with the All-Pro lineman through the next couple of weeks of training camp.
More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Review our 0.5 PPR mock draft
Our CBS Sports staff just completed a 12-team 0.5 PPR mock draft, and you review and critique...
-
Tight End Tiers 3.0
A Draft Day plan revolving around tight ends?! It might seem a little crazy, but if you pinpoint...
-
Wide Receiver Tiers 3.0
Sammy Watkins is the new No. 1 receiver in L.A., opening the door for a surprising new No....
-
Running Back Tiers 3.0
Leonard Fournette has a foot issue that has the Jaguars keeping him shelved. It might have...
-
Quarterback Tiers 3.0
Andrew Luck's not practicing and his Fantasy Football stock keeps sliding. See how he measures...
-
Johnson vs. Bell for the No. 1 pick
David Johnson and Le'Veon Bell are considered the two best choices for the No. 1 overall pick....