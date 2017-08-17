Play

Osemele (hand) was dressed for practice Wednesday but participated in a limited fashion, Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.com reports.

Osemele is still nursing a sore hand, but it appears as though the Raiders are easing the left guard back into training camp. Expect the team to reaming cautious with the All-Pro lineman through the next couple of weeks of training camp.

