Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Expected to return
Osemele (knee) returned to practice Monday and is expected to play Sunday against the Colts, Michael Gehlken of The Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Osemele has missed the past two games due to a knee issue. If he is cleared, expect the veteran to slide back in to the starting lineup. However, look for an official status to be made when the practice report is released later this week.
