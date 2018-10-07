Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Inactive for Week 5
Osemele (knee) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Osemele's lack of availability is no surprise, considering that the 29-year-old was unable to participate in practice all week due to a knee injury. As long as Osemele remains sidelined, expect Jon Feliciano to serve as the Raiders' starting left guard.
