Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Misses practice Wednesday
Osemele (knee) was absent from practice Wednesday.
Initial reports Monday suggested Osemele would rejoin the lineup Sunday after missing last week's contest against the Seahawks. One missed practice certainly doesn't end his chances of doing so, but it's worth checking back Friday for his official status for the game.
