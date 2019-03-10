Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Moving on to Jets
The Raiders have agreed to terms of a trade to send Osemele to the Jets, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The deal won't be official until the new league year kicks off Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET, but the acquisition of the two-time Pro Bowler represents a major upgrade at left guard for the Jets.
