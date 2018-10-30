Osemele (knee) practiced without a knee brace and was 'moving well' on Tuesday, Vic Tafur of The Athletic reports.

Osemele has been sidelined since Week 5 with a knee injury, but he seems likely to be ready to go against the 49ers on Thursday night. Jon Feliciano -- who had been starting in place of Osemele -- is expected to return to his backup role.

