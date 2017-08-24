Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Plays in second preseason game
Osemele (hand) took part in the Raiders Week 2 preseason loss to the Rams on Saturday, Raiders' Insider Scott Bair reports.
Osemele, who is nursing a sore hand, wore a heavily taped, glove like object on it. He continued doing so at Wednesday's practice. Given his participation in both the game and subsequent practices, he appears on track to start at left guard in Week 1.
