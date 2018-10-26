Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Questionable for Sunday
Osemele (knee) is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Colts, Scott Bair of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
It was reported Monday that Osemele was expected to play Sunday. After missing practice Wednesday and Thursday, his status is listed as questionable. Osemele did, however, get in a limited practice Friday. If Osemele misses time Sunday, Jon Feliciano could see more work.
