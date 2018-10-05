Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Questionable with knee injury
Osemele (knee) is considered questionable for Sunday's contest against the Chargers.
Osemele did not participate in practice all week, but the 29-year-old still has a chance at suiting up Sunday given the minor severity of his knee issue. If he's ultimately unable to play Week 5, however, Jon Feliciano could be in line to start at left guard.
