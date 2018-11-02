Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Tweaks knee in loss
Osemele (knee) tweaked his knee in Thursday's loss to the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Osemele had missed the three previous contests due to the knee injury and it looks like it could sideline him for at least another contest. The good news is the veteran has a couple extra days to rest up after playing on Thursday night. Look for more updates to come once the Raiders resume practice next week.
More News
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Will start Thursday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: On track to play Thursday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Won't play Sunday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Questionable for Sunday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Misses practice Wednesday•
-
Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Expected to return•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 9 Starts, Sits, Risks, and Sleepers
Who does Dave Richard like in Week 9? He goes through every game on the schedule to find gems...
-
Week 9 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 9 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Fantasy Football Week 9 rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 9
-
Week 9 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With Dalvin Cook still dealing with injuries, Latavius Murray is going to keep giving Fantasy...
-
Week 9 things to know
The fallout from the trade deadline headlines this week's things to know.