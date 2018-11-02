Osemele (knee) tweaked his knee in Thursday's loss to the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.

Osemele had missed the three previous contests due to the knee injury and it looks like it could sideline him for at least another contest. The good news is the veteran has a couple extra days to rest up after playing on Thursday night. Look for more updates to come once the Raiders resume practice next week.