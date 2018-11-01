Raiders' Kelechi Osemele: Will start Thursday
Osemele (knee) is active for Thursday's game against the 49ers, Michael Gehlken of the Las Vegas Review-Journal reports.
Osemele has missed three consecutive games to a knee injury, but finally appears to have gotten fully healthy. The veteran guard will suit up against the 49ers on Thursday, causing Jon Feliciano to revert to his role as a backup.
