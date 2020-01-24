Play

Crawley (shoulder) signed with the Raiders on Thursday, Howard Balzer of 590 The Fan St. Louis reports.

Crawley was a part of the Dolphins' organization throughout most of 2019 but was waived from injured reserve in mid-December. The shoulder injury that ended Crawley's season seems to have subsided, and he should be ready for the commencement of the Raiders' offseason program.

