Raiders' Ken Crawley: Signed by Raiders
Crawley (shoulder) signed with the Raiders on Thursday, Howard Balzer of 590 The Fan St. Louis reports.
Crawley was a part of the Dolphins' organization throughout most of 2019 but was waived from injured reserve in mid-December. The shoulder injury that ended Crawley's season seems to have subsided, and he should be ready for the commencement of the Raiders' offseason program.
