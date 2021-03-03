site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Raiders' Kendal Vickers: Signs one-year extension
Vickers signed a one-year extension with the Raiders on Tuesday.
In his first season in the league, Vickers recorded 10 tackles (five solo) and two sacks across 15 games.
