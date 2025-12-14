Pickett completed 15 of 25 passes for 64 yards with no touchdowns and an interception in the Raiders' 31-0 loss to the Eagles on Sunday. He also rushed twice for seven yards.

Pickett averaged a microscopic 2.6 yards per attempt, a figure that naturally didn't come close to helping the Raiders keep pace with Jalen Hurts and his teammates. Pickett also took four sacks and showed his fair share of rust in his first start of the season. Pickett could get a second consecutive starting nod in a difficult Week 16 road matchup against the Texans next Sunday if Geno Smith (shoulder) remains sidelined.