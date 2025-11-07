Pickett entered the Raiders' 10-7 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night for Geno Smith (quadriceps) with 14:38 remaining in the fourth quarter and failed to complete his only pass attempt.

Smith was injured on a short scramble on the first play of the fourth quarter, necessitating Pickett's entry into the game. However, the 2022 first-round pick of the Steelers only made a brief cameo, handing off to Ashton Jeanty on his first play before tossing an incomplete pass intended for Jack Bech. Smith was able to reenter the game on the next possession and finish out the game, and the veteran signal-caller will now have extra time to get fully healthy before a Week 11 home matchup against the Cowboys on Monday night, Nov. 17.