Pickett likely will replace Geno Smith (shoulder) as the starting quarterback for Sunday's game against the Eagles, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith isn't practicing Wednesday and reportedly isn't expected to be ready by Sunday. The Raiders might've gone in this direction at some point in December even without the impetus of an injury, given the consistently poor performance of their offense this season.

