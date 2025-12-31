Coach Pete Carroll said Wednesday that Pickett is expected to start Sunday's game against the Chiefs, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

However, Carroll suggested that Pickett and Aidan O'Connell could split reps in the regular-season finale, as Geno Smith (ankle) isn't in line to play. The 27-year-old Pickett has appeared in five games this season and has put nothing good on tape, averaging a pitiful 4.5 yards per attempt with one touchdown and one interception across 41 pass attempts. This AFC West battle between backups will be one to skip out on watching Sunday.