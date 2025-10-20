Pickett completed two pass attempts for eight yards and lost a fumble in Sunday's 31-0 loss to the Chiefs.

Pickett has served as the Raiders' backup quarterback for each of Las Vegas' first seven games but didn't get the chance to make his debut until halfway through the fourth quarter of Sunday's contest, when the Chiefs had already built a 31-point lead. The quarterback proceeded to fumble his first snap of the season, then went three-and-out on the Raiders' next drive before handing off to Dylan Laube on the team's ensuing possession as time expired. Though starter Geno Smith passed for just 67 yards before being pulled from Sunday's contest in the fourth and has thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions through seven weeks, head coach Pete Carroll didn't hint in his postgame press conference that he was considering a change at quarterback moving forward. As such, Pickett tentatively looks set to remain in a backup role coming out of the Raiders' Week 8 bye.