Pickett completed one of four passes for three yards, no touchdowns and an interception in Sunday's 14-12 win over the Chiefs. He added one rush for nine yards.

The Raiders planned to rotate Pickett and Aidan O'Connell at quarterback in the season finale. While Pickett drew the start, he only played the first quarter after being picked off and otherwise struggling to move the offense. After having the fifth-year option on his rookie contract declined, Pickett will be a free agent this offseason and will likely be set to compete for a backup role.