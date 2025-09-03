Pickett (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.

Prior to being traded from the Browns to the Raiders on Aug. 25, Pickett had been managing a hamstring issue. The QB's full practice participation Wednesday, however, paves the way for him to serve as Geno Smith's backup in Week 1 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, fellow signal caller Aidan O'Connell (wrist) is on IR and will miss at least four games out of the gate this season.