Raiders' Kenny Pickett: Ready for Week 1
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Pickett (hamstring) practiced fully Wednesday, Anthony Galaviz of The Fresno Bee reports.
Prior to being traded from the Browns to the Raiders on Aug. 25, Pickett had been managing a hamstring issue. The QB's full practice participation Wednesday, however, paves the way for him to serve as Geno Smith's backup in Week 1 against the Patriots. Meanwhile, fellow signal caller Aidan O'Connell (wrist) is on IR and will miss at least four games out of the gate this season.
